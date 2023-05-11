NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — Almost one year ago to the day, Hollerhorn Distilling — at 8443 Spirit Run — in Naples was almost entirely destroyed by a fire. Only the production room was left intact.

Last week, they opened a small tasting area; a small speakeasy tasting room called “The Remedy Room.” It will be open Fridays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Karl Neubauer in the “Remedy Room”

Hollerhorn was built from the ground up by Karl Neubauer and his wife Melissa. This big dream was 15 years in the works, and it first opened in 2018.

“I’ve been distilling and studying distillation for almost 20 years, and have been a builder almost 30 years, and was ready to make a career shift,” Neubauer said. His areas of expertise and passions also include playing and writing music, wrapping cigars, and more.

The distillery, a beautiful wooden building with an incredible overlook, had a thriving distillery, live music lineup, and kitchen.

All that changed in May 2022.

Not a bad way to spend the morning in Naples. @News_8 #ROC pic.twitter.com/zETegKSOgS — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 11, 2023

“Driving down here I could see the glow of the fire,” Neubauer said. “By the time the sun came up, it was obvious most of the building had been lost. It was pretty devastating when we built the whole building ourselves.”

The production space and dozens of barrels were saved: Neubauer said he overbuilt a firewall around it that staved off the flames for six hours. Their distilling and bottling will be fully operational in two weeks.

A wide look at the new Hollerhorn

And over the past year, he has been working day and night — not only as the only person producing their spirits — but hand-building a whole new Hollerhorn, that’s bigger, better, and more streamlined.

Among the upgrades are expanded patio space, streamlined kitchen flow and service, and a reclamation of some production space.

They have many opening events throughout the summer, including a christening of the new outdoor stage: a “Progress Picnic” on June 11, featuring the band “Hymn for Her,” as well as a June 16 concert with the Felice Brothers.

But in the meantime, “The Remedy Room” is open, and is ready to celebrate Hollerhorn Distilling’s rise from the ashes:

“Some of the barrels in our outdoor warehouse that did get charred… We’re starting this ‘phoenix series…’ (These were) truly they were in the fire,” Neubauer said.

A closeup of a “Phoenix Series” bottle

Along the community that has helped them along the way.

“Our cell phones, our DMs were blowing up, and the community was saying “whatever you need. And the financial support was huge, but more importantly, it was the morale,” Neubauer said. “We wanted this to be a community space, and that’s ultimately what it was, and that’s why we’re doing this again.”