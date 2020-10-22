Fredonia native and Olympic gold medal pole vaulter, Jenn Suhr, to release new book

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter, and Fredonia, New York native, Jenn Suhr, is telling her story with a new book, “Running Into the Headwind.” It’s now available on Amazon.

In 2005 Suhr defied odds when she won the US National Championship after pole-vaulting for only ten months… Then she went on to win 17 US titles, and an Olympic gold medal.

Her coach and husband Rick Suhr decided to use time in quarantine to tell Jenn’s story; one that’s not always been so easy.

“We decided somehow some way we have to write this story down, we have to write it down, so people know the story of what transpired,” said Rick. “Not what they see on tv, but what transpires behind doors.”

“There’s things stacked up against you all the time and you have to keep overcoming them,” Jenn said. “I think that’s what kind of defines my career in general that we found a way in general to keep pursuing and keep driving