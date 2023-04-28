ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Sunday, the Rochester Music Hall of Fame will have a new class of seven inductees:

Red Wings organist Fred Costello

Dancer and choreographer Garth Fagan

Reggae legends the Majestics

Top-call backing singer Tweet

Radio staple Brother Wease

The late Sebastian Marino, member of heavy-metal bands Anvil and Overkill and founder of Audio Images

Eagles music director, Will Hollis

Music man Dan Gross caught up with Costello in his office at Innovative Field, the man behind the soundtrack of the stadium.

“Before I became a stadium organist, I was on the road for 11 years with my band, I played in 35 different states, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas… In ’77, just by an odd quirk, we were in Rochester to have our first baby,” he said, flashing his trademark smile.

That year, he saw an ad, that the Wings had a new GM, an old friend of Costello’s from his hometown of Syracuse.

Mom, I’ve made it! Finally can cross interviewing Fred Costello off the bucket list. Putting together my piece on his Rochester Music Hall of Fame induction today for @News_8 ! #roc pic.twitter.com/0NR13nusRJ — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) April 27, 2023

After one call, he signed a one-year contract. Costello said he wanted to a be ballplayer growing up:

“Best of both worlds, (I’m a) musician at a ballpark,” he said. “I knew it was going to be a fun gig, because the new GM ran up to me, and said ‘I gotta get this game going, it’s raining, you know a short version of the anthem?’ I said no, ‘I’ll just play it faster.'”

But thousands and thousands of anthems, “Take Me out to the Ballgames,” and more later, he still draws on his vast experience as a working musician, adding five to ten new songs a year of all genres.

“I like to keep the audience on their toes, throwing a little ‘Charge’ in there,” he said.

Costello says it’s an honor to be inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame, alongside so many local legends. And we should note: Costello is more than a local legend.

He’s known for his craft across the country, turning down jobs from the Yankees, the Mets, and the Rockies… All to stay in Rochester.

“I’m still here, 47 years later!”