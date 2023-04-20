ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Mt. Hope Cemetery, right next to the iconic fountain, is a bowled-out plot with thousands of daffodils, almost all planted by one man, Bill Whitney.

He has planted over 20,000 bulbs, with the help of other volunteers. This Saturday, he is hosting a “Daffodil Day” there, a time when people can come and enjoy the view.

He normally works and plants on Saturdays, and is always looking for volunteers.

Whitney is from Lincoln, Maine, and grew to love gardening with his grandparents. That passion blossomed into degrees in horticulture and landscape design.

So when he turned 50 in 2000, he had those degrees under his belt when moved from Cape Cod to Rochester, to put down roots, and to fall in love with Mt. Hope Cemetery.

In 2018, it was time to get to work. Whitney was spired by a daffodil display in Nantucket with four million flowers, and daffodil day of their own.

He chose the “kettle” next to the fountain. A kettle is a glacial formation. In the mid-1840s, a terraced structure was built. Over time, it eroded, and “with a wheelbarrow, a pickaxe, a grub hoe, and spade,” the 73-year-old Whitney has fixed it himself.

He plants not just for the Daffodil Day, but for the cemetery, those who rest there (and pansies for the children who rest there, too), and the loved ones and passersby to visit.

“I want it as a retreat for people to come and mind themselves,” he said, remarking that he uses the space in the same way.

But Whitney is also building a home for himself, and his husband, Mykel. On prominent front-facing ridge, stands a monument with their names.

“For the rest of eternity, that’s where I’ll be… surrounded by everything I love,” he said, speaking of the monument he designed himself.

On the front, sits an excerpt of a Robert Frost poem, “Nothing Gold Can Stay.” He recited the poem near his monument Thursday: