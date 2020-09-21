Alicia Keys-owned piano finally arrives in Rochester at The Avenue Theater

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A piano that was owned and signed by Alicia Keys finally found its home in The Avenue Blackbox Theater in Rochester.

In a celebration Friday, the community gathered around the small piano, which looks right at home in the theater.

Reenah Golden, the founder of The Avenue Blackbox Theater wants this to be a legacy project, connecting generations of musicians in Rochester to each other, and to history.

The bright turquoise upright piano was won at an auction to support “MusiCares COVID-19 Relief.” The piano was originally owned by Keys, and all of the auction proceeds generated $35,000.

“Having performed professional style concerts at nursing homes for over 25 years, I am aware of

the power of music to change lives,” said auction winner Andy Nahas, in a statement provided to the media by Steinway & Sons.

“I can’t wait for whoever gets this piano to feel the magic inside of it, and for us to continue to support and love each other,” said Keys in a statement.