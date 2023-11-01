Dan Gross is also an eight-year volunteer with Jazz90.1.

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In 1973, a community radio station sent out its first broadcast at Greece Athena. It was WGMC. 50 years to the day later (Wednesday) the station, now called Jazz90.1 WGMC at Greece Olympia, is still on the air as one of the few full-time jazz stations across the country, and the world.

They are celebrating with a gala on November 17 with Ann Hampton Callaway, a cookbook of volunteer recipes, an online history, and more. They are currently wrapping up their fall membership campaign, as well.

That 1973 Thursday, November 1, faculty, students, and community members had a dream, explains current Jazz90.1 WGMC station manager Rob Linton.

“A small but mighty group of people put the station for just part of every day,” he said. “(And) at 10 watts you could scream further than the station could be picked up.”

Linton became the station manager at 24 years old and helped the station be heard across Monroe County and beyond, and worldwide over the internet.

“It was as if someone handed me the keys to a brand new car, and said ‘Here you go, now see what she can do,'” Linton said.

Another part of their team is Derrick Lucas. He’s the morning host, and the station programmer has been with the station for 35 of its 50 years.

“We play the entire spectrum of jazz,” Lucas said. The station also has specialty — like the computer talk help show Sound Bytes — and syndicated programming. “I get to listen to all these amazing artists, like Samara Joy, Laufey, Justin-Lee Schultz, Joey Alexander, who are all either teens or in their 20s, and they’re so excited about this music because it’s like they’ve discovered fire.”

Linton says radio still dominates morning and afternoon drive time, and their numbers improve year over year: only with continued and growing support.

While the artists light a fire, so does the community. Along with over two dozen on and off-air volunteers. they are a member-supported station.

“This place has been through wonderful times, but it has been through some difficult times,” Linto said. “We’re not funded by taxpayer dollars, we have to do fundraisers and pledge drives a couple of times a year to support our budget.”

And as they look to another 50 years of providing great music:

“Each and every day it’s the joy of this music,” Lucas said. “If you embrace this music for a few minutes, or a few hours, you get to hear the excitement of the presenters, the excitement of the music, and the passion that we have for it.”

As well as continuing a partnership with the Rochester International Jazz Festival, and free community concerts with local musicians.

“The community has done so much for us, it’s important for us to give back to them as well, and we want to provide a stage for these musicians,” Linton said.