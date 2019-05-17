FDA: Tattoo inks recalled after bacteria contamination

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 15: A closeup of a man being tattooed during the 10th Annual Australian Tattoo Expo at ICC Sydney on March 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 15: A closeup of a man being tattooed during the 10th Annual Australian Tattoo Expo at ICC Sydney on March 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

(WTEN-TV) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising consumers, tattoo artists, and retailers about several tattoo inks that it says have been recalled over bacteria contamination.

The FDA said tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health injuries when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure.

The following inks are included in the recall:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

Symptoms of tattoo-ink-associated infections include rashes or lesions consisting of red papules in areas where the contaminated ink has been applied.

Consumers are advised to ask the tattoo artist or studio about the tattoo inks they use and avoid them.

The FDA said it will continue to work with manufacturers and retailers to remove contaminated products from the market.

Consumers who have experienced symptoms of infection or an injury after administration of a tattoo should consult their healthcare professional and inform their tattoo artist.

To learn more about the recall click here.