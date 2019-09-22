FDA: More high blood pressure medications recalled due to cancer risk

TAMPA, F.L. (WJW) – Another drug has been added to a recall for medication used to treat high blood pressure.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling several batches of Losartan Potassium tablets, the FDA announced on Thursday.
Losartan is reportedly used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy, and for the treatment of nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients.
The recall states that “trace amounts” of N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid, which is a known carcinogen, have been found in the medication, as well as several others that were recalled last year.
The FDA warns that patients using any of the drugs included in the recall should contact their doctor before stopping the use of Losartan completely.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalling the following medications:
Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count
- NDC: 13668-409-10
- Batch No.: 4DU2E009
- Expiration: 12/31/2020
Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count
- NDC: 13668-115-90
- Batch No.: 4DU3E009
- Expiration: 12/31/2020
Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count
- NDC: 13668-115-10
- Batch No.: 4DU3D018
- Expiration: 02/28/2021
Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count
- NDC: 13668-116-90
- Batch No.: BEF7D051
- Expiration: 11/30/2020
Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count
- NDC: 13668-118-90
- Batch No.: 4P04D007
- Expiration: 07/31/2020
Anyone with questions regarding the recall or who wants to report an adverse reaction to the drug is asked to contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at (800) 912-9561.