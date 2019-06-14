FDA: King Arthur Flour recalled over E. coli concerns

The Food and Drug Administration said thousands of bags of King Arthur Flour are being recalled.

The unbleached all-purpose flour is being voluntarily recalled over E. coli concerns. Nearly 114,000 bags of King Arthur Flour are affected. The FDA’s website said ADM Milling Company notified King Arthur that wheat used in the flour has been linked to an E. coli outbreak.

So far, no illnesses have been linked to the flour. The select five-pound bags were distributed across the country to retailers including Walmart and Target.

According to King Arthur, the products that are affected have six specific lot codes and three “Best Used By” dates which can be found here.