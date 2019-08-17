FDA issues warning of illness linked to fresh basil

(WTNH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning in regards to fresh basil imported from Mexico.

State and local officials are investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora illness linked to fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV located in Morelos, Mexico.

The illness is a parasite that causes an intestinal infection that causes symptoms about a week after infection. The CDC has provided additional guidelines on the illness here.

The FDA and CDC are advising consumers not to buy, eat or serve fresh basil imported by the company.

If you are not aware of where the basil is from, it should be avoided.