ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Nirsevamab is a drug meant to be injected and used to prevent RSV in all newborns entering their first RSV season and children who are at high risk entering their second RSV season.

Mary Caserta, Professor of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases at the University of Rochester, says the best way to combat the infection is through prevention.

“Most children admitted to the hospital with RSV infection, 85% or so are previously healthy term babies that are less than 6 months of age. So, if we really want to put a dent into the disease that RSV causes that causes severe disease and hospitalization, we really have to protect all newborns, not just high-risk newborns,” says Caserta.

She says the drug is intended to be taken once and should provide protection lasting 5 months.

“Nirsevamab is actually an antibody made against the virus, which is then injected into people to provide protection against the virus for a limited period of time,” she explains.

The FDA has not identified any safety concerns in its review of the shot, but they will continue to monitor it as it becomes available.

Caserta says as a healthcare professional, this is an exciting time in the fight against the disease and shares new things in the works as well.

“There is a maternal vaccine that will be evaluated by the FDA and voted on in terms of that approval coming soon. so immunizing pregnant women to protect the newborns,” she shares.

We are now waiting for the CDC to provide guidance on how the product should be used going forward.