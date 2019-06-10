FBI said Florida man kept Georgia girl as “slave”

A Florida man may soon face federal charges as he stands accused of holding a girl hostage as a sex slave.

According to an FBI report, 40-year-old Thomas Hill, of Brandon, held a 17-year-old girl from Georgia against her will from last November until February of this year.

According to the U.S. District Court, Hill met the girl online in December and offered to help her find a job and a place to stay.

The complaint states the girl lied and said her parents were planning to “sell” her. Hill later drove to Georgia and took the girl back to Florida. Until then, the girl said she thought Hill also lived in Georgia.

The girl told investigators Hill forced her to become his slave and perform menial labor such as cleaning dishes and the laundry. Hill also forced the girl to have sex with him, threatening her with physical violence if she refused.

Hill was arrested when a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy found the girl crying and running down a street.

Local charges were dropped on Friday in lieu of federal charges.

The FBI filed a complaint, seeking charges against Hill that would include enticement of a minor, and production of child pornography.