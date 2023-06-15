ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The FBI has confirmed to News 8 and RochesterFirst.com that it executed a search warrant at a Rochester Fire Department.

The FBI said the warrant was carried out at RFD Engine 3 on Emerson Street on Tuesday, June 13. The agency did not provide any additional information.

The Rochester Mayor’s Office has acknowledged Tuesday’s action and indicated that a firefighter was suspended with pay immediately, pending the outcome of the investigation.

News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Fire Department as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 and RochesterFirst.com for the latest information.