Father of twins who died in hot car pleads guilty to reckless endangerment

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CBS) – The father of 1-year-old twins who died in a hot car in the Bronx last summer pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.

Police say 39-year-old Juan Rodriguez, of Rockland County, avoided prison time and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.

Prosecutors say last July, he left his twins, Phoenix and Luna, in the backseat of his car for eight hours while he went to work at a Bronx Veteran’s Administration hospital.

Rodriguez said he forgot they were there.

Prosecutors hope the tragic case makes parents extra vigilant about leaving children in hot vehicles.