ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The father of a missing St. John Fisher University student confirms to News 8 that his son is safe, sound, and in good health.

Speaking from his home in Lyons, Ken DeLand, Sr. said Friday that he talked with his son, Ken DeLand, Jr. from Spain. The senior DeLand told News 8 his son is safe, but he was not ready to share any more details at this time.

Deland, Jr.’s mother is in France, where she was planning to meet her son at the airport where he was scheduled to return to the United States.

A website launched by the family of Ken DeLand, Jr., shared the good news with friends and supporters who’ve been worrying since he went missing while studying abroad in France.

This news broke Friday morning when CNN reported that Ken DeLand Sr. was in the middle of a phone call with CNN when he hung up and later informed them that he had just spoken to his son and that he was alive.

Later, French prosecutor Eric Vaillant, who was investigating DeLand’s disappearance, confirmed that DeLand Jr. had an exchange with his family and that he was believed to be in Spain.

The DeLand family had not heard from DeLand Jr. since November 27 while he was studying abroad in France and his peers reported him missing two days later. DeLand Sr. said that his son left his host family’s house and boarded a train to Valence. He added that his son entered a store in Montelimar and made a transaction.