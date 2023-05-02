ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police say a one-month-old baby girl is in critical condition after her father was hit by a box truck.

Police were responding to multiple calls of a possible baby abduction just before noon Tuesday. Investigators say the girl’s father became involved in an argument outside the House of Mercy on Ormond Street.

Police say he began running with the baby, when he was struck by the truck on Joseph Avenue and Ward Street causing the infant to be thrown from his arms. The man picked up the baby and continued running, before dropping the baby on the ground and continuing to run without her.

RPD took the man into custody near the brewery on St. Paul Street.

EMS began treating the baby before transporting her to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Stay with News 8 and RochesterFirst.com for more on this breaking story.