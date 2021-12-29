Fatal three vehicle crash in Volney

VOLNEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are reporting that a fatal three vehicle crash has occurred south of Weller Road in the Town of Volney on December 27th.

Around 4:00pm early Monday evening, 24-year-old Matthew C. Pelton from Phoenix, NY was northbound on County Route 6 in his 2014 Dodge pick-up truck when he lost control. Pelton was towing an enclosed trailer and jackknifed into the oncoming lane of traffic. In the process, he struck a 2012 Kia Forte driven by 63-year-old Robyn M. Sweeney from Fulton, NY.

After the initial collision, Sweeney’s then struck head-on by 36-year-old Jennifer L. Loveless from North Syracuse driving a 2016 Mazda SUV. This pushed Sweeney’s KIA off the roadway and into the hedgerow.

Unfortunately, Robyn Sweeney was pronounced deceased by emergency medical services at the scene. Both Pelton and Loveless were transported to separate hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There was also a 41-year-old male passenger in Loveless’ Mazda who was not injured.