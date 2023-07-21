ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One year ago, on July 21, 2022, Rochester Police Office Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in the line of duty. The RPD later revealed the police detail on the street that night was part of an investigation into a deadly gang war in the city.

Mazurkiewicz first joined the department on April 12, 1993, after serving as a Jail Deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for five years. He was placed under patrol on the Clinton and Goodman Sections ahead of his transfer to the Tactical Unit in 2002.

During his nearly 30 years as an officer, Mazurkiewicz received the Rochester Police Department’s Life-Saving Award, Officer of the Month award, 17 Excellent Police Service Awards, seven Unit Commendation awards, 32 Chief’s Letters of Commendation, and the Good Conduct Award for 29 years of service without a sustained complaint.

July 21, 2022 – Officer killed in Bauman Street ambush

According to investigators, Officer Mazurkiewicz and three other officers were posted in the area of Bauman Street and Laser Street when a suspect hiding in a bush, approached their vehicle and opened fire. Investigators said Mazurkiewicz was sitting in the driver’s seat during the shooting. Officer Sino Seng got out of the vehicle and returned fire, pulling Mazurkiewicz to cover.

Mazurkiewicz was killed. Seng was shot in the lower body and a 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm by a stray bullet.

July 22, 2022 – Neighbor gives food to police at the scene

On the morning after the shooting, a member of the community was spotted bringing food to investigators at the still active scene.

July 27, 2022 – Suspect indicted

Police said Kelvin Vickers, 21, was found about an hour after the shooting, hiding in a vacant house near the scene. Vickers was indicted days later on charges of aggravated murder, murder in the second degree, attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

August 1, 2022 – Funeral held for Officer Mazurkiewicz

Hundreds of first responders gathered at the Blue Cross Arena for the funeral of Officer Mazurkiewicz.

“My mom lost the love of her life,” said Brooks Balcer, his eldest daughter. “Her invincible husband, who she was looking forward to growing old with. My brother Brad lost his best friend and his first phone call for all things good and bad. My brother Brent lost his idol. My baby sister Bryce, a daddy’s girl, lost the best man she will ever know. My husband Shawn lost his best friend and the man he most looked up to in the entire world. I myself lost so much. Many times throughout this last week, it feels like I lost it all… but truly the worst part of it for me is that my three little girls lost their grilled cheese-making, nap partner, swing-pushing, tree-climbing, papa care provider, nickname-calling papa.”

Officer Mazurkiewicz. was honored over the radio one night before the funeral, with an end-of-watch call.

August 21, 2022 – Wife of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz speaks out at tribute ride

Lynn Mazurkiewicz spoke publicly for the first time at a tribute ride for her husband. The event also served as a fundraiser for officers battling PTSD.

“While I’m angry, heartbroken, and sad, I know deep down he would have been right back at work tomorrow if he had the chance because he loved his job,” Lynn Mazurkiewicz said.

September 11, 2022 – Fairport raises thousands for family of fallen officer

Officer Mazurkiewicz lived in Fairport. The community gathered at the Original Steve’s Diner there in September to eat and participate in games and raffles to raise funds for his family. The goal was to raise $5,000, but after every ticket to the fundraiser dinner sold out, organizers said nearly $10,000 came in.

October 1, 2022 – Coptoberfest honors fallen officer’s family

The Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hosted a “Coptoberfest” event in Webster, featuring live music and raffles, to support the Mazurkiewicz family and show their appreciation for local law enforcement.

February 16, 2023 – Town of Perinton forms permanent memorial committee

The Town of Perinton officially launched a committee to organize a permanent memorial for Officer Mazurkiewicz, who was a longtime resident of Perinton.

“Perinton is the place Tony and I married, where we raised our four children and proudly called home for almost 30 years,” Lynn Mazurkiewicz said in a statement. “The love and support my children, Brooks, Bradley, Brent, Bryce, and I, have received from the community we love so much has been nothing short of amazing. We are truly honored that Tony’s memory will be preserved in the community we have called home.”

May 5, 2023 – RPD kicks off police unity tour

The Police Unity Tour raises awareness of police officers killed in the line of duty, and raises funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum. Officer Mazurkiewicz was memorialized during the 2023 event.

May 14, 2023 – Fallen RPD officer honored in D.C. vigil

Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was one of the many fallen officers honored in a ceremony at the National Mall in Washington D.C. during National Police Week.

May 19 2023 – RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz honored in D.C.

Current and former members of the Rochester Police Department headed to Washington D.C., where Officer Mazurkiewicz’s name was read during the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.

June 5, 2023 – Bill would rename post office after Officer Mazurkiewicz

In June, a bill was introduced to rename the post office on Prospect Street in Avon in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz, who was born and raised nearby.

June 7 2023 – 8 States for Maz

Former RPD Sergeant Brett Sobieraski ran more than 1,300 miles over 50 days in his “8 States for Maz” memorial run. His journey started in Florida, where he began running one marathon each day in Officer Mazurkiewicz’s honor.

June 14, 2023 – Officers honored in RPD ceremony

Officer Mazurkiewicz was named 2022 Officer of the Year at the Rochester Police Department’s Annual Awards Ceremony. Also at the ceremony, Mazurkiewicz and Seng were both recognized as Officers of the month for July, 2022, and awarded the department’s Medal of Valor and Purple Heart.

July 20, 2023 – Family of Officer Mazurkiewicz releases statement

“This past year has been nothing short of a nightmare for our family as we have grieved, we have also drawn strength through the kindness the Greater Rochester community has shown us. We cannot begin to thank everyone enough. As we continue to grieve the loss of our husband, father and papa – please remember his name, remember his story and remember his life mattered. We also want to express our gratitude and continued support of Tony’s brothers and sisters in Blue that protect and serve our community.”