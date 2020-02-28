Fatal shooting at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.V. (WOWK) One person is dead, and two suspects are in custody, according to University Police, after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near West Virginia University’s downtown Morgantown campus.

“Multiple agencies responded to support our department at the scene,” UPD Chief W.P. Chedester said. “We appreciate their cooperation and assistance as our investigation continues.”

The medical examiner has been called. University Police is not releasing additional information at this time as its investigation is ongoing.

Counselors from WVU’s Carruth Center are onsite at College Park to provide support for residents.