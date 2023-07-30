ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department says a man is dead after a motorcycle accident Sunday night.

Police say around 6:25 p.m., they were dispatched to Empire Boulevard and Helendale Street, where a motorcyclist struck a pole. Officers say while they were on their way to the scene, the Irondequoit Fire Department found the motorcyclist in the westbound lane, and first responders were performing CPR.

Investigators say multiple witnesses at the scene reported the motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and tried to pass a pickup truck on the right. They say the motorcycle collided with the pickup truck, and the motorcyclist struck a utility pole. Witnesses then say the pickup truck left the scene and continued west.

The motorcycle driver was later transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m. Police are not releasing the name of the driver at this time.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation, and they are collecting video from nearby businesses to identify the vehicle that left the scene.