ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested in the fatal hit and run motorcycle crash that killed A’Chaz Walker appeared in Irondequoit Town Court Wednesday.

Jason Bell is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death.

A’Chaz Walker died after being struck on Empire Boulevard July 30. Bell’s hearing before Judge Valentino was moved to October. Walker’s family says they’re appalled Bell still has driving privileges

“He’s never even seen the inside of a jail and you move it to October 4 but my son is not going to get up out of Falls Cemetry,” Patricia Walker said. “He’s gone and this man is walking around just free as a bird. So you can’t tell me there’s no justice for my son I mean I’m just not understanding that.”

Walker says she was told she would have to wait to get more answers once the prosecutor handling the case is back in the office on Monday September 18.