Fatal crash on Brooks Ave. in Rochester

One person was killed Monday night in a two-car crash on Brooks Avenue in Rochester. Police say a car heading east on Brooks Avenue near Westfield St. veered into the opposite lane and struck another car head-on. The driver of the east-bound car, a 45-year-old city resident, was killed. Two people in the other car, a 36-year-old Spencerport woman and her 63-year-old passenger, were injured but expected to be okay. Police have not yet released the names of the victims. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

