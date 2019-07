TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a motor scooter and a transport truck.

Deputies say the person on the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with deputies.

All traffic is blocked westbound at Waters Avenue and Camden Street in Tampa.

Traffic will be shut down for hours while the investigation is ongoing.