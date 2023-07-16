ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Police Department says a person is dead after a car accident on Linden Avenue near Linden Technical Park on Saturday morning.

According to police, they responded to the single-car accident around 6:30 a.m. They say the female driver was the only one in the car and passed away despite life-saving measures.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office says they are working on identifying the driver and notifying the family before releasing her name to the public.

Officers say the accident is still under investigation, and anyone with more information should call 911 and ask to speak with a Brighton Police Supervisor.