ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash on 390 Northbound near the Thruway.

According to deputies, the accident happened around 12:40 a.m. When they got on scene, they found a vehicle that had gone off the road and flipped several times.

One passenger has died. No word yet on how many people were in the vehicle.

Investigators say it appears alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

390 N was closed for several hours between exits 12a (Lehigh Station Rd.) and 13 (Hyland Dr.) but has since reopened.