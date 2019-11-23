Farmington woman arrested for DWI after head-on crash

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a head-on crash in Victor on East Main Street early Friday evening.

Deputies said 76-year-old Virginia Rice, of Farmington, was driving her 2013 Ford Escape when she crossed over the center lane and hit a 2020 GMC SUV head-on.

Deputies determined that Rice was in an intoxicated state at the time of the crash and arrested her.

According to deputies, Rice caused two other property damage accidents during the incident.

East Main Street from Church Street to Lynaugh Road was closed for two hours as deputies were at the scene.

The Victor Fire Department and Victor Farmington Ambulance responded the the scene, as well.

No one was injured in the crash.

Deputies issued Rice uniform traffic tickets and released her. Rice will appear in Victor Town Court at a later date to answer to the charges.