Farmington woman arrested for DWI after crashing into ditch

HOPEWELL, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the town of Hopewell.

Deputies said 20-year-old Ciera Moroz, of Farmington, crashed her truck into a ditch on Smith Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Deputies determined that Moroz was intoxicated at the time of the crash and subsequently arrested her for driving while intoxicated.

Moroz was issued traffic citations and she will appear in Hopewell Town Court to answer to the charges at a later date.