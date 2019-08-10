Farmington man causes multi-vehicle crash

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A Farmington man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into multiple vehicles, boulders, and trees on Saturday morning at around 5 a.m.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies said 25-year-old Jeremy Schuiling was driving his truck near Mertensia Road and finally came to a stop after hitting a telephone pole that disabled his vehicle.

Schuiling was transported to FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua for minor injuries.

Deputies issued Schuiling several citations and he’s expected to appear in Farmington Town Court at a later date.