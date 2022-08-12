ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The opioid crisis across the nation continues. Here at home, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Heroin Task Force is busy at work in the areas of education, prevention, treatment, and getting drugs off the streets.

Deputy Mike Favata with the Task Force says for the month of July, there were 35 reported overdoses and 5 deaths; so far in August, there have been 4 fatal overdoses.

“So, really on the fatal standpoint, we’re at the exact same mark we were as this time last year,” says Favata.

He says however historically, our numbers are lower than you might think. That low tally though– has a catch.

“But, a lot of this is unreported. The availability of Narcan…” he says.

Narcan is a nasal spray used when someone is overdosing, stopping the effect of the drugs, the incident is then not usually reported.

“I think they’re putting 50 boxes, red boxes, throughout the community with Narcan in them,” says Favata.

Access can be out of reach for many, though.

“By the time we got there, he was already deceased, he was already moved,” says Ashley Williams, the grandmother of little Denny Robinson. She says in the care of others, a nightmare happened. Williams wants answers.

She says Denny was taken to a house with drug users and possibly left to his own devices.

“(Denny) was found with a heroin bag in his mouth,” Williams said. “More than likely this will be a fentanyl overdose. He was only 6 months.”

Favata did not comment on this specific case— a Rochester Police Department investigation. He says they can arrest drug dealers all day long, but it doesn’t seem to put a dent in the crisis. He says it starts with educating youth and making sure resources are plentiful.

“If it’s you, if it’s your mom, dad, parent, guardian, whoever it may be who is battling addiction of any kind, talk to your prevention counselor or call me directly. We don’t document it, we’re not going to make a big deal about it– let’s get that person into treatment,” he says.

The official cause of death of Denny Robinson is still being determined by the medical examiner’s office. We’re told by RPD it could take months before the results come back.