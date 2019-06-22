Family pets killed in house fire, son hospitalized

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Monroe County Sheriff’s Office along with East Rochester, Fairport, and Pittsford Fire Departments responded to a house fire in Perinton on Ridgeview Drive on Saturday afternooon.

The homeowners’ son came to the location to let out family pets while his family was attending a graduation party and found smoke coming from the house.

Deputies said the pets were removed from the house, unfortunately all did not survive.

An ambulance transported the homeowners’ son to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and a laceration to his hand.

According to deputies, no people were inside the house at the time of the fire.

Deputies said the fire originated in the basement of the dwelling, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ridgeview Drive is temporary closed between Fair Oaks Drive and Westwood Drive.