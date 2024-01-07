WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Orr’s mother says her son was all about giving hope to others.

Now his family is trying to comprehend a world where someone with so much compassion is gone.

The 29-year-old and his best friend, Justina Hughes, died after the Uber they were in was struck by another vehicle as they were leaving a New Year’s Eve concert at Kodak Center.

Police say the driver of the other car was trying to cause harm to as many people as possible.

Hughes grew up in Webster and had been working for Tambe Electric, working with fiber optic cable.

Sunday, Orr’s family sat down with Adam Chodak at his Webster home for an exclusive TV interview.

Here’s much of what they had to say:

Adam Chodak: Please tell us about Josh…

Jason Orr, Josh’s dad: He was somebody who always looked for the person who had no one, people came to him mainly on Xbox, his Xbox friends, when they had no one. He was always there with them. Playing with them, advocate for mental health. He loved live music, just a great kid, he really was.

AC: He seemed to live for music…

Jason Orr: Oh he did, he traveled all over going to festivals, Bluegrass, we were supposed to go see a Bluegrass concert up on Atlantic Avenue and it sold out so they went to the other one… That was his life, he loved it. When he came out to work with me he had Grateful Dead playing on his phone in his pocket, every single time.

I got a call from the Uber driver that picked the two of them up here and took them up there and he said he had a 9-minute ride with them to take them to Kodak. He said in those 9 minutes he could tell how they were special people and said I take people all over the place and most of them I can’t wait until they get out of the car, he said those two I really enjoyed talking to. He said when Josh got out of the car, he poked his head in and said, hey, be careful tonight, the loonies are out and he went into the concert. And this guy was blown away by that, here’s this guy telling me to be careful and that’s the type of guy he was.

(Jason Orr added the family understands how traumatizing this was for the driver of the Uber that was struck and they know there was nothing she could have done and was in no way responsible.)

AC: This seems like a loss for the entire community…

Jason Orr: He was stolen away from everyone, he was really special, he was. And I know a lot of people say that about their kids and I’m sure they all mean it… the things he would do for people. There was a guy at work that drove him nuts but he never stopped trying to teach him, never gave up on him. He was truly a special person and we’re going to miss him…

AC: I’m told the community support has been overwhelming so far…

Tyler Orr, Josh’s older brother: Amazing, really cool actually with everything going on in the world to see something bringing everyone together, it’s rare, I feel.

AC: And just your general thoughts on Josh…

TO: He’s an old soul, he’s very calming, like when you talk to him, he’s just very soft-spoken. He maybe had a bit of a temper sometimes, but when you talked to him, he made you feel special like you had his full attention. He always knew what to say to make you feel heard or seen and thought about and cared about.

AC: From my understanding he had a very special relationship with Justina, if you could talk about that.

TO: They were best friends, they’ve been buds forever. They had shared interests, spent a lot of time together … Just being in each other’s company brought both a lot of comfort, which is the best kind of friend you can have.

Nick Orr, Josh’s younger brother: Josh was a really special person to me. He was a person that I looked up to the most, he was always there for me when I needed it. Tagging off of what Ty said too, his video game community, I was invited to one of his parties, it was just such a safe space, everyone was always relaxed … when Josh was there, everything just ran so smooth, they all looked up to him as a leader. I remember he used to run a clan on Destiny 2, it was a game on Xbox, he invited me to join this clan of hundreds of people, it was this huge thing and he put the biggest smile on my face that I could have, I couldn’t smile wider, it almost got stuck like that. He really was just an exquisite person. He lived life the way he wanted to, he was always having fun.

Jennifer Orr, Josh’s stepmom: One of the greatest honors of my life was earning the love and trust of Josh and Tyler. My relationship that I had with him I will cherish forever. Josh was a glue in this family in so many ways.

AC: Obviously we’ve heard the stories about the first responders rushing in, police officers, paramedics, any message to that community?

Jennifer Orr: My understanding about the scene is unimaginable and horrific and the people who jumped in to help, these people are also heroes for what they do every day and our family is so thankful.

AC: How do you think Josh would want to be remembered?

Amy White, Josh’s mom: His compassion and kindness were such a big part of who he was, it’s like a lion never has to tell you they’re a lion. He didn’t walk around with an ego of who he was, he just was who he was so he would want to be remembered as being who he was … He just wanted to be in the world that felt good to him.

AC: I can’t imagine what you feel right now, if there’s anger or what attached to all this…

AW: Right now it’s still an unfathomable disbelief that he’s gone, that the world lost a bright shining start that they might not have even known was there, but so many did know he was there. It just feels like such a loss.

AC: And just so random, so inexplicable…

AW: What I think is very interesting… Josh went through a very hard time when he was 16 and he went through a severe mental health crisis, in and out of hospitalizations… and he really worked to find his own ground during that time and even beyond because he aged out. But he found a way to not only survive his own internal demons, but do thrive in spite of them. He was always compassionate and empathetic. We’d call him the Pied Piper when he was little because he’d just walk to places and everyone would be like hi Josh, hi Josh, hi Josh, and he was like, not a big deal, that’s who he was. It was during the crisis that he discovered the Grateful Dead, we created a playlist for him and he listened to it every day and it kept him hopeful. He came out an even deeper compassionate person, his heart grew so big from his own struggle and I think it’s really important. His dad and I worked so hard to make sure he had the services he needed and it wasn’t easy, it was the hardest thing, well, now it’s not the hardest thing, now it’s the second hardest thing we’ve done as parents. But to see him thrive through that and take that experience and to make sure that no one ever felt the way he did within his own self and if he could help someone, if he could touch a life and give someone hope, that’s really what he was all about and I think that too is what the music was, it was his hopeful joyful, in the zone place, it gave him that pure positive joy.

AC: Is there anything about that night in particular that you want to talk about?

AW: I think there’s an irony in the information that we’ve received about mental health or mental illness being part of what happened, why it happened, and for Josh to have gone through what he went through and survived through, it feels a little bit like a cruel end.

If he could have crafted it, it’s almost the perfect scenario because he cared so much that, unknowing at the human level, what he was walking into, it was a barrier to perhaps many other people being harmed. It gives me just a tiny bit of solace.

Tyler Orr: Just building off of that, it couldn’t have been crafted better for him, right? Just a little story, he was playing this video game, it ended and it was just last week and he was talking about the characters in the video game and he highlighted one of them in particular and after this story ends, this character went town to town and helped people in need and he comes to me and he goes, this is a character I didn’t like in the video game and he was like you have to know what happens, because he’s a hero, he went from town to town and helped people who needed it and he was like, yeah, can you imagine everybody calling you a hero? If he was in the car driving, he would have made that decision to protect all those people a thousand times out of a thousand. He would have made that decision with a smile on his face knowing the impact he had.