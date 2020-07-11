Family of children hit in wagon release balloons one year after being struck

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Family members of the two children who were struck by a distracted driver in Gates last summer held a prayer and released balloons on Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the accident.

The balloon release was to express their thanks that the children survived.

Remember Luke and Lily? It’s the one year anniversary for the day that changed their lives – A distracted driver hit them as their father was pulling them in a wagon.



Today they release balloons to express their thanks to be alive 🎈@News_8 pic.twitter.com/L9HJ0HNVIt — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 11, 2020

Jamie McDonald was pulling his two children, Luke and Lily, in a red wagon on Lyell Avenue in July 2019 when they were struck. Lily was 2 years old and Luke was 10 months old when the crash took place.

The driver, Letoya Palmo, dragged the children 50 feet under her vehicle. Palmo was sentenced to 2.5 years in jail.