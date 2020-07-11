1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Family of Blake Driskell receives letter from President Trump

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The impact of #BlakeStrong has reached 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The family of Blake Driskell, the Addison teenager who passed away last month after a hiking accident in Tuscarora, received a letter from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Blake was LifeFlighted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and was placed into a medically-induced coma after falling off a cliff on June 1. He suffered a deflated lung and a brain injury but continued to fight in the hospital until he “played in his final Championship Game” later that week.

Communities across the Twin Tiers rallied behind Blake and his family over the last month, helping to raise money and honor Blake’s legacy by supporting #BlakeStrong and wearing red.

Blake was designated to be an organ donor and continues to help others even after his passing.

WETM spoke with Blake’s parents Corey and Kim after Blake’s accident and shared the story of his fight last month.

GoFundMe page raised nearly $46,000 thus far for the Driskell family.

