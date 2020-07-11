Family of Blake Driskell receives letter from President Trump

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The impact of #BlakeStrong has reached 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The family of Blake Driskell, the Addison teenager who passed away last month after a hiking accident in Tuscarora, received a letter from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Blake was LifeFlighted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and was placed into a medically-induced coma after falling off a cliff on June 1. He suffered a deflated lung and a brain injury but continued to fight in the hospital until he “played in his final Championship Game” later that week.

Communities across the Twin Tiers rallied behind Blake and his family over the last month, helping to raise money and honor Blake’s legacy by supporting #BlakeStrong and wearing red.

Blake was designated to be an organ donor and continues to help others even after his passing.

WETM spoke with Blake’s parents Corey and Kim after Blake’s accident and shared the story of his fight last month.

A GoFundMe page raised nearly $46,000 thus far for the Driskell family.