1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Family of 91-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares story and celebrates her battle

News
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — It’s a phone call Willy Roberson didn’t want to hear, your mother is in the hospital with COVID-19.

“About 104-degree temperature, blood cells were through the roof. She had pneumonia, she was dehydrated, and she had congestive heart failure,” said Willy Roberson, Son of COVID-19 Survivor.

Doctors called Roberson and asked if they wanted to put his 91-year-old mother Rowena Roberson on the ventilator.

“Well you can imagine the emotions when I had to call my brother and my sister and ask if they wanted mom to go on the respirator,” said Roberson.

But after talking with family, the nurse at Union General Hospital tried a different method.

“So she said we’re gonna try to hydrate your mother tonight and her middle facilities should improve by the morning. Well she called me back the next morning and was so encouraging and said that your mother is doing a lot better. Matter a fact she’s coherent, she’s talking, would you like to talk to her,” said Roberson.

And that phone call is one Willy Roberson will never forget.

“I said hey mom. I haven’t seen you in so long. They won’t let us in, they won’t let us in the nursing home, they won’t let us in the hospital. We’re gonna beat this thing. Yes we are,” said Roberson.

Roberson says the moment his mother left the hospital is a day they’ll celebrate forever.

“And now my mom, at 91 years old has beat congestive heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia, and to use this as a testimony to show what God can do,” said Roberson.

Willy Roberson says when they can finally go visit his mom in the nursing home, they’re going to throw a huge party to celebrate her survival against COVID-19 at 91 years old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss