ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family members of a local couple are seeking help from the community following an unfortunate turn of events that is leading to long hospital stays.

Eric and Audrey are about to both be in the hospital, Eric for a spinal injury and Audrey for her high-risk pregnancy. Their family is coming together to ask for the community’s help during this difficult time.

Eric Ekstrom is a local teacher at Greece Central School District. He’s also a wrestling coach at Webster Schroeder. His wife, Audrey is an oncology nurse in the area. Alex Ekstrom and his brother Eric were in Ocean City, Maryland for a bachelor party, swimming in the ocean when Eric hurt his neck and spine.

“One of the waves that were breaking on shore as the guys were coming in from cooling off and it just… Eric didn’t see it coming. So, it kind of flipped him over.”

He’s currently at the neurotrauma ICU for his injuries, which rendered him unable to feel or move anything below his neck. But now his wife Audrey will also be in the hospital.

Her sister, Kate Lynch says she is seven months into a high-risk pregnancy. Eric, however, is heading to rehabilitation facilities during this time, so they won’t be able to be together.

And with the cost of all these hospital expenses, the couple is going to need help covering it. There will be a fundraiser to raise money for the couple in a few weeks.

That’ll be at Fairport Brewing in Rochester, August 17 from 5 to 10 p.m. The family also has a Go Fund Me set up in the meantime.