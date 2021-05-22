Family looking for closure in 1994 disappearance

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC)- Every year since 1994, the family of 38-year-old Sandra Sollie has been hoping she would return home.

Sollie, along with her unborn baby vanished May 23 of that year. Saturday, her family and friends gathered at Route 31 in Macedon. The last place she was seen before her dissapearence.

A banner now hangs at the intersection asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Sandra Sollie please call New York State Police or the family’s private investigator Richard Ingraham at 585-465-8769.