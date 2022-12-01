ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — One family who had their father stay in a nursing home in Orleans County at the center of a lawsuit from the State Attorney General’s Office is speaking out about the experience that resembles allegations made in the lawsuit.

Cindy Blair and her siblings sent their father Bob to the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center to recover from surgery in May. He ended up passing away just a month later, and the family accuses the nursing home of being understaffed and ignoring his basic needs attributing to his death.

Owners of the Villages of Orleans are accused of diverting more than $18 million in taxpayer funds meant for operations for their own personal use. Just like Attorney General James Allegations, Cindy Blair claims this resulted in the facility being understaffed.

“They told us they didn’t have any medical staff on duty for the weekend,” Blair said. “So, those first three days he did not get his meds properly. We would wait two hours or more watching our father suffer.”

Medical records for Blair’s father shared with us by the family show he was supposed to be receiving physical therapy at the Villages to recover from his surgery. But Blair claims those sessions were not being done. Making her dad’s health worsen.

“They didn’t have physical therapists or nurse on staff on the weekend,” Blair continued. “He wasn’t fed properly and wasn’t given water. He went back to the hospital with severe dehydration to the point where his kidneys were shutting down.”

Blair called this lawsuit by the State Attorney General’s Office a huge step in the right direction but also wants more oversight over staff training to ensure all residents are cared for properly.

“Making them get new staff and train that staff properly so now is going to be the oversight that should have been given all along,” Blair added. “To this nursing home and all nursing homes.”

While outside the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center I went in for a response from the Administrator, but they had no comment. Blair added her father developed sepsis from an untreated wound while in their care, but because his kidneys were too weak it was too late to fight it. He died in June.

The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center has only a one-star rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. If you have any information or concerns about nursing home abuse or scandals, you’re urged to call 833-249-8499.