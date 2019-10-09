ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Family Health and Fitness Fair will be held this Thursday, October 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the RIT Inn & Conference Center in Henrietta.

Linda McQueen, the Producer and Owner of the non-profit Family Health and Fitness Fair, discussed the annual event along with State Assembly members Marjorie Byrnes of the 133rd District, Peter Lawrence of the 134th District, and Mark Johns of the 135th District Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

The Assembly Minority of Greater Rochester, which includes Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, is a sponsor of the event along with Rochester Regional Health.

“This year we’re not only filling the RIT Inn with exhibitors and educational programs, screenings and fitness demonstrations, but we also have buses in the parking lot for mammograms and for blood donation,” said McQueen.

There will be opportunities to help others while addressing your own health needs – including blood donation as well as registering to become an organ donor. “Through both of those manners, not only can people come and get information to help themselves and their families with their own personal health, but also help in the health of our other citizens,” noted Byrnes.

This is the thirtieth year of the event. “I would encourage everybody to come out tomorrow between 10 and three,” said Johns. “It’s free. You don’t need to make an appointment and you can find out exactly where you are on the scales and get a lot of health tests that are going to hopefully help you to live a longer life.”

For these lawmakers, good health is not partisan. “We want everybody to participate in this,” Lawrence said. “It is a good program.”

McQueen added there are more screenings, education programs, and fitness opportunities than ever before at this year’s Family Health and Fitness Fair. Exhibitors will have information on a range of topics: Mind, Body, Spiritual and Financial Health, Assisted Living, Medicare, and more. In addition, “Talk Saves Lives” will address suicide prevention.

To learn more about what is available this year, visit the Family Health and Fitness Fair website.