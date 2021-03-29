Family Fun Run returns in Cobb’s Hill Neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fleet Feet hosted its Family Fun Run in Rochester’s Cobbs Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

Fleet Feet says despite the weather, people made the most of it. Everyone who took part was asked to bring juice boxes and water for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

“We like to have the special events but we like to have a special meaning and a special charity and somebody who can benefit from it. It’s really helping our runners and walkers be a part of the community,” Fleet Feet Special Projects Director Sean Hendrick said.

Fleet Feet hosts several fun runs and walks during the year. To volunteer or register for the next event, click here.