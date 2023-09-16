ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Joseph Manuse Smoke and CO2 Alarm Foundation honored the life of longtime Gates Firefighter Joseph Manuse with their ‘Family Fun Day Fundraiser.’

Manuse was a volunteer firefighter with the Gates-Chili Fire Department for 29 years and was beloved by many in the community.

He passed in September of 2019 after experiencing complications from a bee sting.

Saturday, the foundation hosted a family community event to raise money to continue his life’s work to keep the community safe.

Christopher Roth, a close friend of Manuse, explains why they chose to celebrate his legacy with an event like this.

“Joey’s about family, and this was the vision that we had for Joe,” Roth said. “As you can see behind his dunk tanks, and bouncy houses, and music, and food, and fun, and this was just a great way to remember Joe and raise some points to help the foundation.”

