Family accidentally sold 70-year-old heirloom wedding dress: Now they want it back

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Emily Solo wanted her grandmother’s wedding dress for her own wedding day. But, the 70-year-old heirloom was accidentally sold at an estate sale in Hornell this summer.

“It was a little miscommunication on our part. so it ended up being sold, so when I went back to Hornell after the sale and saw that the dress was gone and told Emily about it we were just flabbergasted,” Francis Solo, Emily’s father, said.

Francis Solo was cleaning out the home of his late parents, Lucy and Joe Solo. The Solo family decided to hire an estate agent to sell items from the home such as furniture, home goods, appliances, etc. There was a miscommunication between the family and the estate agent, which led to the dress being included with the items for sale.

Now they have no idea who has this dress or where this dress could be. They have posted on Facebook to try and see if anyone in the community has any information on this dress.

“We’ve put it out there on Facebook. and the lady who conducted the sale thought she knew who purchased it but she hasn’t seen that lady since,” Francis Solo said.

The bond between a granddaughter and her grandmother is what is driving this search.

“I wanted a piece of my grandmother with me for my wedding day, I knew she wasn’t going to be there in person so I just wanted something that reminded me of her,” Emily Solo said.

Lucy Solo, the original owner of the dress, bought it in 1951 from the Friedman Bridal Shop in Buffalo for $179 dollars. When calculated for inflation, the dress cost almost $2000 in today’s dollars. At the estate sale, the dress was sold for just $25.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dress, email the family at judylamb81052@gmail.com or soloemilyj@outlook.com or call 607-239-7600.