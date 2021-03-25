Families rejoice as nursing home visitation opens for all

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– New nursing home visitation guidance allows visitation at all times and for all residents, with some limitations, great news for families, some who have been waiting a year for in-person visits.

COVID-19 cases in nursing homes have dropped 80% since peaking in mid-January, according to the state Department of Health, and officials feel it’s safe and it’s time to allow families and nursing home residents back together.

“Hearing this news is shocking number one. Answered prayers and unbelievable,” said Deborah LaBello, Mother in nursing home.

Deborah Labello’s 92-year-old mother entered her nursing facility last March, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Labello’s family spent most of the year waiting for a visit, but cases of COVID-19 in the facility and testing requirements made that nearly impossible.

“Having a loved one that you’re grieving that’s still alive, and being able to recognize that grief, see that was the hard part,” said LaBello.

Facilities must still follow COVID-19 safety protocol but the new guidance allows for visitation at all times and for all residents. Visitors are no longer required to be tested prior to visits and facilities are no longer required to be covid free for 14 days. There will still be no visitation for unvaccinated residents in areas of high community spread, residents with COVID-19 or those in quarantine.

Families and doctors, like Ann Falsey an Infection disease specialist at Rochester regional health believe that allowing visitors will improve the physical and mental health of residents.

“I think its particularly important when we think about opening the nursing homes for visitors and grandchildren which are all very necessary this poor folks have suffered such isolation but we want to make sure they’re safe,” said Dr. Ann Falsey, M.D., Infectious Disease Specialist with RRH.

Labello was able to get Compassionate Care visits with her mom and has been going once a week for 2 hours, but with the new state guidance she is planning daily visits once again.

“The nursing homes, how are they going to work this out? How many people can come in at a time, they can’t have everyone coming in all at once,” said LaBello. “So it’s going to be interesting to see, but it’s about time the governor did it.”



The DOH is strongly suggesting nursing homes continue to offer testing for visitors. Read the full guidance here.