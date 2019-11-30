Families getting Christmas trees on Black Friday

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – Many families in Monroe County have already started their Christmas preparations. Families flooded Stokoe Farms in Scottsville on Friday to pick out their perfect Christmas tree.

This weekend is the official grand opening weekend at Stokoe Farms.

In addition to many different types of trees the event also had free cookies and hot chocolate and a live nativity scene.

Suzanne Stokoe is the owner and she said Black Friday is one of the busiest days of the year for Stokoe Farms.

“We get tons of families, multiple generations, lots of dogs, and lots of smiles and family traditions,” Stokoe said.