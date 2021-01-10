Fallout continues for Capitol rioters; Feds to investigate deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Two people alleged to be featured in viral photographs of the assault on the U.S. Capitol were taken into custody on Saturday. One was pictured carrying House Speaker Nancy’s Pelosi’s lectern and another, a man known as “QAnon Shaman,” was seen shirtless and wearing bull horns with his face painted in multiple photos.

The news comes as the U.S. attorney’s office said on Saturday that it would be investigating the deaths at the Capitol, including of the woman who was killed by Capitol Police.

U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin’s civil rights division will be investigating the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who was shot to death by Capitol Police during Wednesday’s riot. The U.S. attorney’s office will also be investigating the death of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died Thursday after incurring injuries while “physically engaging with protesters.”

By Saturday, the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., had announced charges against 17 people in federal court and dozens others were charged in Superior Court.

Jake Angeli, the man known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was taken into custody in Arizona. Adam Johnson, the man allegedly photographed carrying Pelosi’s lectern and waving to the camera during the riot, was arrested on Saturday in Florida.

In addition, Derrick Evans, the West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming the U.S. Capitol, resigned Saturday. Evans, 35, was charged with “one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds,” the Department of Justice said.

Meanwhile, House Democrats moved ahead with plans to try to remove President Trump from office. A trio of House Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday. Pelosi said in a statement on Friday that she had hoped Trump would resign, but the House is prepared to move forward with a motion to invoke the 25th Amendment and a motion on impeachment.

Sources told CBS News that Trump does not plan to step down. But for the first time, the White House has acknowledged impeachment is a real possibility, saying it would only further divide the country.

The White House on Friday called the articles of impeachment “politically motivated” and repeated Trump’s claims from the night before that he was calling for “healing and unity.”