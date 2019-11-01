Trees, power lines down creates dangerous conditions from high winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Falling trees, power lines and dangerous conditions spread across the area on Friday morning due to high winds.

Monroe County and surrounding counties will continue to see up to 60 mph through mid-morning.

RG&E, NYSEG and National Grid are reporting thousands with out power in Monroe County.

Local tree removing services were busy prior to the storm removing trees that were in jeopardy of falling. Some however, didn’t withstand the high winds.

Two cars on Meigs Street in Rochester were severely damaged from a large branch blown off a nearby tree.

Crews worked early in the morning to remove fallen trees and clear power lines. Warnings to high-profile vehicles went out on Thursday to prepare and plan for changing routes.

Crews are out this morning clearing the streets from falling tree branches due to the high winds in Irondequoit. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/8YXdUGBiTo — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) November 1, 2019

High winds knocking down power lines and branches in Penfield. This road closure is off Jackson Rd. Still closed until crews can replace the utility poles. pic.twitter.com/DlNbVUWVsF — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) November 1, 2019

The power outages caused closings and delays all across the county and many neighborhoods were left dark. Some residents along Edgemere Drive resorted to generators in order to start their day.

