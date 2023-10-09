It seems that the Rochester area is finally experencing those peak conditions while most of the higher elevations are past peak conditions.

For those who are in the Rochester region, this is the best it is going to get! Vibrant color across the area finally making it feel like fall. In the higher elevation areas, the conditions have past their peak. For the areas within the peak regions, the next week or so is the best time to enjoy the fall colors because it will be short lived.

A pattern of rain and wind into the weekend of October 28-29 could present a challenge, particularly across areas where leaves are relatively weaker. Some of that foliage will come down but with gusts expected to be no higher than 30 mph or so, much of what’s out there will survive.

