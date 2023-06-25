ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A powerful event on Sunday as faith leaders gathered on the steps of City Hall and marched to the Monroe County Building for early voting.

The initiative is called “Souls to the Polls.” The hope is to empower community members to exercise their right to vote.

Organizers say all are welcome regardless of faith, race, or political affiliation— because every vote matters.

“I believe that the democratic process is set up so that everybody gets represented, and because of that, we need everybody to participate. Young, old, black, white, whatever side of the aisle that you’re on, we just want you to participate in the process so that we can have our voices heard,” says Pastor James Cooper.

Faith leaders led attendees in a brief worship before beginning their march.

Sunday was the last day for early voting, with Monroe County reporting a turnout of just over 500 voters.