HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairy Godmothers of Rochester are in busy season! Saturday marked the kickoff to the non-profit organization’s ‘Prom Dress Fair’, setting up shop inside The Marketplace Mall. The group helps students affordably have the ultimate ‘Cinderella’ experience for prom.

“These ladies are something! I mean, handing out treats and stuff. What a nice thing to do because you never wear these dresses again,” Linda Kuntz, who donated four dresses and was shopping with her granddaughter for the perfect pick, said.

Every student leaves with an evening gown, in addition accessories and a goody bag, including a $10 gift card to the Shoe Depot so they are ready for the big event.

“Me and my mother for my junior prom were looking at dresses, we couldn’t really afford the $500 ones and we came here and I had the most wonderful experience. I got my Fairy Godmother – she was really kind to me and made me feel welcome,” Kiana Davis, who participated in the program as a junior and is returning this year to volunteer, said.

The program, started in 2004 by Rene Spallina, has grown into a movement, aiming to ensure those with financial barriers can enjoy the fun of prom, being treated like a princess along the way. Each student is paired with a personal shopper, Fairy Godmother, helping to bring out their inner strength through self-esteem via fashion.

“Honestly for my senior year I came to volunteer and had just hoped to volunteer, you know, give back for what they did for me last year, and one of my fairy godmothers paid for my dress [sic, for this year] and all my accessories so I was very appreciative of what she did, so, it just really touched my heart, these women are great!” Davis explains with a bright smile.

“Oh my gosh!! Right?! I mean doesn’t it feel good to feel good in your stomach instead of being mean? Let’s all be nice, you know. Do this whole ‘Earth thing’ out of love,” adds Kuntz, noting it took her a little more effort to pick up the donated dresses, but ‘So what?'” she concluded.

Several county and local leaders were in attendance for the big opening day of the Prom Dress Fair to honor Founder, Rene Spallina, who is ‘passing the wand’ to other leadership. Participants included County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor, Malik Evans, Assemblymember Demond Meeks, Assemblymember Harry Bronson, Henrietta Town Supervisor, Steve Shultz, as well as current Co-Directors Ami Salzman and Lynne Fiero.

The Prom Dress Fair will be open at The Marketplace Mall every Saturday and Wednesday through the month of March.