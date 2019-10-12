Fairport teen sustains multiple injuries in Victor crash

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – A Fairport teen was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after crashing the caravan he was driving on Saturday in Victor.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies said 17-year-old Joseph Conaway was driving County Road 9 when he crossed the middle line and left the roadway. Consequently he hit a concrete block and overturned.

Conaway was hospitalized with a broken pelvis and his left toe was broken, as well. He also suffered a concussion and minor brain bleeding.

Deputies do not believe drugs nor alcohol played a role in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.