ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport Taylor Swift fan just lived out her “Wildest Dreams” this weekend in Pittsburgh.

She shares her experience going to the show in a “Bejeweled” wheelchair-friendly costume. Madeline Shanley is the ultimate Swiftie, saying listening to Taylor Swift’s music is what got her through “The Great War” with her stiff person syndrome. Now she’s sharing how much of an “Enchanted” night she had at the concert.

When Madeline was 19, she lost her ability to walk and was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. It’s a neuromuscular autoimmune condition that causes all of her body’s muscles to spasm against each other. And she says sound can worsen the spasms. She says she had to be in complete darkness and silence for three to four years.

“It’s a terrible and really unbelievable illness, contorting your body and really turning your limbs backward.”

But it was Swift’s music that got her through each “Cruel Summer.” She would listen to Taylor Swift’s music through her headphones, slightly adjusting the music louder and louder until she was able to listen to sound again. She says it’s her music that gave Madeline the motivation to keep fighting.

Madeline had the opportunity to see Taylor Swift live on stage in Pittsburgh. Her parents helped her bedazzle her wheelchair to match a scene from the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. And after her experience, she’s grateful for “Evermore.” She didn’t think going to a Taylor Swift concert would be something she’d ever be able to do again.

One message from Swift that Madeline took to heart and hopes to use to inspire others is this: “Fearless is not the absence of fear, fearless is having fear and jumping anyway.”

We asked Madeline what she would say to Taylor Swift if she ever got the opportunity, and she said this:

“If I ever spoke to Taylor, I’d want to thank her for everything she’s done for me. I can’t even put into words how much she’s saved my life throughout all of this. I just really want to thank her.”